Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 12:08
Social

Most COVID-19 deaths in Romania are among unvaccinated, health official says

10 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), 92.8% of the COVID-19 deaths registered in Romania in the past week were among unvaccinated people, and 5% among those not fully vaccinated.

Also, 80.4% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals, local Agerpres reported.

Arafat quoted data from the weekly analysis carried out by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) for the period August 30 - September 5.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 86% of all deaths were reported among people over 60, but I remind you that in the last period we also had younger people who died, who had no comorbidities and were not vaccinated,” Arafat said during a press conference on September 9.

He also referred to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country. For example, Romania had only 31 new cases of infection on July 1 and 2,226 on September 9.

“This growth is important and has led to an increase in the number of people admitted to intensive care units (ATI), from 67 patients in ATI at the beginning of July to 523 patients in ATI today,” Raed Arafat said.

Thus, the authorities are working to make more ATI beds available in local hospitals, as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

About 5.3 million people were vaccinated in Romania by September 9, and most of them (5.19 million) were fully vaccinated. However, according to the official report, only 9,028 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania in 24 hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 12:08
Social

Most COVID-19 deaths in Romania are among unvaccinated, health official says

10 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), 92.8% of the COVID-19 deaths registered in Romania in the past week were among unvaccinated people, and 5% among those not fully vaccinated.

Also, 80.4% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals, local Agerpres reported.

Arafat quoted data from the weekly analysis carried out by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) for the period August 30 - September 5.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 86% of all deaths were reported among people over 60, but I remind you that in the last period we also had younger people who died, who had no comorbidities and were not vaccinated,” Arafat said during a press conference on September 9.

He also referred to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country. For example, Romania had only 31 new cases of infection on July 1 and 2,226 on September 9.

“This growth is important and has led to an increase in the number of people admitted to intensive care units (ATI), from 67 patients in ATI at the beginning of July to 523 patients in ATI today,” Raed Arafat said.

Thus, the authorities are working to make more ATI beds available in local hospitals, as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

About 5.3 million people were vaccinated in Romania by September 9, and most of them (5.19 million) were fully vaccinated. However, according to the official report, only 9,028 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania in 24 hours.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks