Bookfest fair brings British authors to Bucharest

Great Britain is a guest country at this year’s edition of Bookfest book fair, taking place in Bucharest, between May 29 and June 2, at Romexpo.

The event, which takes place under the motto Culture in Great, will bring 10 British authors and a Romanian writer living in the UK to Bucharest.

The writers, coming from England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, will participate in various events, ranging from book launches and debates to workshops.

The guest authors are: fantasy and adventure writer Claire North; Sarah Perry, a writer passionate about medieval history and Biblical writings; crime & thriller author Clare Mackintosh; former TV journalist Ross Welford; Man Booker Prize long-listed author Nikita Lalwani; Arabella McIntyre-Brown, an author who moved to Transylvania; Mahsudei Snaith, winner of the SI Leeds Literary Prize 2014 and the Bristol Short Story Prize 2014; novelist and medievalist Fiona Mozley, whose debut novel Elmet, was shortlisted for the 2017 Man Booker prize; Scottish novelist and LGBT activist Kirsty Logan; author and illustrator Neal Layton; and Romanian Eugen-Ovidiu Chirovici, who has been living in the UK for ten years.

(Photo: Bookfest Facebook Page)

[email protected]