Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Business

Leading RO distribution group Aquila takes convertible loan from EBRD

23 December 2021
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it is providing a EUR 5 mln loan to Romanian distribution group Aquila Part Prod Com with an option to buy up to EUR 5 mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders.

The price set for the shares subject to the ask option is RON 6.325 per share (versus RON 5.54 current market price), subject to adjustments, according to Profit.ro.

Aquila is the largest consumer goods distributor in Romania and Moldova. It runs 14 distribution centers, four logistics hubs, a 1,647-strong fleet of vehicles and a network of 67,000 points of sale. The company employs 3,000 people.

Last month, Aquila raised EUR 74 mln (in exchange for a 33% post-IPO stake) in the biggest initial public offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in four years.

