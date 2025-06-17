APTIQ Global Partners with French Firm SOGECC to Elevate Accounting and Advisory Services

News from Companies

APTIQ Global is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SOGECC, a French specialist in tax, accounting and business advisory. Through this partnership, APTIQ and SOGECC are poised to deliver premium expertise in these areas tailored for all types of businesses, with a focus on SMEs, liberal professions and larger French and international companies. SOGECC's well-established reputation in tax, legal and audit services is matched by APTIQ's cross-border operational, investor relations and outsourcing capabilities.

Thus, the objective of this partnership is to combine local know-how and deliver fully integrated solutions that are specifically adapted to the needs of French and international businesses. In France, our clients continue to benefit of fair costs and streamlined processes without compromising quality. Internationally, French subsidiaries and local businesses across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will benefit from SOGECC’s strategic advisory and tax expertise, within the APTIQ Tax, APTIQ Legal and APTIQ Capital teams.

“This partnership is crafted to extend the reach of both firms by offering transnational and integrated solutions, ensuring clients receive economically efficient services”, stated Fabrice Hayoun, Associated Director of SOGECC.

“Our collaboration with SOGECC spans multiple industries, ensuring that whether you're in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail or another sector, you receive solutions that resonate with your specific requirements. Clients enjoy a seamless experience thanks to our single point of contact approach, which simplifies communication and coordination across different regions”, added Andreas Ludl, APTIQ Global Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of APTIQ Global GSA.

APTIQ Global is a one-stop shop consultancy network organisation providing a full package of professional services across the business lifecycle. APTIQ Global offers integrated legal, tax and valuation, mergers and acquisitions, consulting and management and project management services in France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with plans for growth and expansion aimed at co-opting specialists with significant experience in these areas to strengthen the network with integrated teams.

SOGECC stands as a beacon of comprehensive service offerings tailored to diverse business needs. With a rich history dating back to 1961, SOGECC specializes in providing a wide array of key services, including accounting, tax, legal advisory, audit and administrative management. These services are designed to cater to a wide spectrum of clients, from dynamic SMEs to innovative individual entrepreneurs. With key strengths such as a highly-personalized approach and a nuanced understanding of various industries, SOGECC is committed to transforming business ambitions into concrete achievements.

