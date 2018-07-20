App that helps reduce negative emotions, created by Romanian university psychologists

Psychologists of the Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at the Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca have created an app that helps users reduce negative emotions while increasing the quality of life through positive emotions.

The app, called PsyPills, is available in Romanian and English. It focuses on self-control and emotional regulation through “psychological pills” that diagnose and reduce irrationality and develop rationality with the ultimate goal of reducing unhealthy negative emotions and increasing well-being/quality of life through healthy emotions.

The app can be used in clinical services, self-administered therapy (with therapeutic monitoring), psycho-education and research.

PsyPills is in top 50 paid lifestyle apps in Romania.

