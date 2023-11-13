Romania's Antibiotice invests EUR 95 mln in new production line, R&D

Romania's medicine producer Antibiotice (BVB: ATB) signed a EUR 25 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to partly finance a EUR 95.4 million investment project that includes the construction of a state-of-the-art production, packaging, and storage unit, also facilitating the development of new production lines, digitalization, research and development capacities.

The project, announced by the two parties in a joint press release, "supports the creation of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Romania."

Supporting the company's research and development team to create new medicines and production processes is expected to lead to hiring approximately 100 full-time employees for research and manufacturing over four years. Antibiotice already works closely with universities and research institutes, further supporting the job market for highly skilled individuals.

The EUR 25 million EIB loan is guaranteed by the European Union under the InvestEU programme, which aims to trigger more than EUR 372 billion in additional investment over the period 2021-2027. The InvestEU Fund is implemented by the European Union through financial partners (such as the EIB) that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of EUR 26.2 billion.

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)