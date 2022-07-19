Several Romanian films awarded at international festivals, including Cannes or San Sebastián, will be screened at this year’s edition of the International Independent Film Festival Anonimul.

The event takes place between August 8 and August 14 in Sfântu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta.

The program includes two short film competitions, covering Romanian and international productions, a feature competition, and screenings outside the competitions. The screenings are accompanied by meetings and dialogues between the filmmakers and the public.

The Romanian features screened outside of the competitions are Emanuel Pârvu’s Marocco, which premiered in the New Directors competition of the 2021 San Sebastián Film Festival; Alexandru Belc’s Metronom, awarded this year in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival; Octavian Chelaru’s Balaur/ A Higher Law; Sebastian Mihăilescu’s Pentru mine tu eşti Ceauşescu/ You Are Ceausescu to Me, awarded at festivals such as Doclisboa and Ji.hlava; Bogdan George Apetri’s psychological thriller Miracol/ Miracle, which premiered last year in the Orizzonti competition of the Venice Film Festival; Liviu Marghidan’s Străjerii Deltei/ The Sentries Of The Delta; Alina Grigore’s Crai Nou/ Blue Moon, the grand winner of the 2021 San Sebastián Film Festival; Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Imaculat/ Immaculate, the winner of the Luigi De Laurentis debut award at the Venice Film Festival last year; and Gabriel Achim’s Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric/ Snowing Darkness, which premiered at Tallin Black Nights FF 2021.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Dragos Asaftei, courtesy of Anonimul)

simona@romania-insider.com