AnimaWings launches direct Bucharest-London Gatwick route with full-service flights

Romanian airline AnimaWings has launched direct flights between Bucharest and London Gatwick Airport, marking the only direct connection between the Romanian capital and the UK’s second-busiest airport. The route began operations on March 22 and will run year-round.

The flights are scheduled six times per week, excluding Saturdays, with a mix of morning and evening departures designed for both business and leisure travelers. The average flight time is around three hours and 20 minutes.

The route is operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, part of the airline’s recently expanded fleet. Passengers can choose between Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy, with all tickets including seat selection, 8 kg cabin baggage, and a 4 kg personal item.

“Until now, flight options have been mainly concentrated on secondary airports, with limited alternatives for passengers seeking comfort and predictability. By launching the route to Gatwick, we are effectively opening a new gateway to London, through a major, well-connected airport that is far more efficient for the business segment,” said Marius Pandel, CEO of AnimaWings.

“We are currently the only airline operating this route directly from Romania […]. We see significant growth potential and plan to expand frequencies, including from other cities in Romania, as we continue to develop our operations and aircraft fleet,” he added.

The new connection provides access to one of the UK’s main aviation hubs, with fast links to central London and southern England. Travel time from Gatwick to central London is around 30 to 50 minutes by train, depending on the destination.

The launch is part of AnimaWings’ broader expansion strategy, which includes new routes from Bucharest to cities such as Paris, Stockholm, and Istanbul, as well as upcoming destinations including Geneva, Munich, and Milan. The airline also plans to expand operations from other Romanian cities, including Cluj and Timișoara.

Founded in 2020, AnimaWings is part of the Memento Group and is currently expanding its fleet, with plans to reach 18 aircraft by the end of 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)