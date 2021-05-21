Analysis: Romanian Liberals still seek for new leader

The influential regional leaders within Romania's senior ruling party, the National Liberal Party (PNL), are exploring options for a replacement to substitute their leader Ludovic Orban. However, they do it smoothly, such as not to create the impression of a party in disarray, and prime minister Florin Citu - frequently mentioned as the most likely challenger - is not necessarily the best candidate, according to an analysis published by Hotnews.ro.

Indeed, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc mentioned again, in a TV show on May 20, PM Citu as "the future of Romania and the Liberal Party," echoing rumours frequently circulated recently.

However, Florin Citu is relatively new in the party, and he does not have the kind of ties Ludovic Orban has maintained with regional leaders over the years, and is seen by those disappointed by Orban rather as an "interim challenger" for Ludovic Orban until a final, and better-fit one is found, according to sources familiar with the developments in the party contacted by Hotnews.

Furthermore, a key element will be the signal expected from President Klaus Iohannis - former PNL president.

"Everyone is waiting for President Klaus Iohannis to give a clear signal of his support. So far, internally, the message read among the Liberals is that the president wants a change right at the leadership level," Hotnews.ro sources explained.

