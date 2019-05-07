Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 09:02
Business
US fund Amerocap reportedly earmarked USD 100 mln to invest in Romania's Oil Terminal Constanta
05 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US investment fund Amerocap considers three alternative scenarios for investing over USD 100 million in the Romanian oil terminal (Oil Terminal Constanta, OTC) at the Black Sea, according to the non-binding offer submitted by the investment fund and published by the company.

Company’s shareholders were last week invited to discuss on August 5 the investment fund’s proposal, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Since the management invited the shareholders, the company’s shares have surged by more than 50%. On July 4, the stock exchange was posting a market capitalisation of RON 140 million (EUR 30 million).

The purpose of the business plan will be to invest capital and expertise in upgrading certain OTC assets such as to increase the company's competitiveness and its value for all stakeholders, the document reads.

Specifically, the business plan should aim at modernizing the existing asset base; creating new storage capacities and / or restoring existing capacities; reducing costs and increasing efficiency and quality of customer service in a general way; increasing safety in operation; solving historical environmental problems; providing new services to address new market segments; increasing employment sustainability and staff training, according to the non-binding letter of the prospective investors.

(Photo:Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/05/2019 - 09:02
Business
US fund Amerocap reportedly earmarked USD 100 mln to invest in Romania's Oil Terminal Constanta
05 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US investment fund Amerocap considers three alternative scenarios for investing over USD 100 million in the Romanian oil terminal (Oil Terminal Constanta, OTC) at the Black Sea, according to the non-binding offer submitted by the investment fund and published by the company.

Company’s shareholders were last week invited to discuss on August 5 the investment fund’s proposal, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Since the management invited the shareholders, the company’s shares have surged by more than 50%. On July 4, the stock exchange was posting a market capitalisation of RON 140 million (EUR 30 million).

The purpose of the business plan will be to invest capital and expertise in upgrading certain OTC assets such as to increase the company's competitiveness and its value for all stakeholders, the document reads.

Specifically, the business plan should aim at modernizing the existing asset base; creating new storage capacities and / or restoring existing capacities; reducing costs and increasing efficiency and quality of customer service in a general way; increasing safety in operation; solving historical environmental problems; providing new services to address new market segments; increasing employment sustainability and staff training, according to the non-binding letter of the prospective investors.

(Photo:Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40