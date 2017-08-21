American School of Bucharest welcomes record number of students in new school year

Some 950 students enrolled in the new school year at the American International School of Bucharest (AISB), which was set to start on August 22. This is a new record for AISB, which has 100 more students than in the previous school year.

Romanians make 30% of the total number of students enrolled in this school year, followed by Americans – 13%. Students from Turkey (6%), Israel (5%) and Great Britain (4%) complete the top 5.

“The demand for enrollment was 20% higher this year compared to last year. We have accepted many students from Turkey, China, and Great Britain, who had very good results at the schools they attended before coming to Romania. The demand from Romanians was also high, but the school’s rules don’t allow us to take in more than 30% of the students of one nationality,” said Catalina Gardescu, AISB admissions director.

AISB aims to serve the international community in Bucharest as well as wealthy Romanians with a curriculum that allows students to enroll at international universities in Europe, US, and Australia. Over 90% of the school’s students get admitted to foreign universities every year, according to AISB representatives.

The school has study programs for children starting the age of two going up until high school. Each class has up to 20 students and the tuition fees range from EUR 6,940 for pre-school children, to EUR 20,500 for students in the last two years of high school. AISB also offers 2-3 scholarships each year to Romanian students who get into the 8th and 9th grade.

AISB was founded in 1962 by the US Embassy in Bucharest. The school moved to a new campus in 2001 and has been expanding its facilities every year to accommodate the growing number of students.

