The American International School of Bucharest launches the scholarship competition for 2023 - 2024

The American International School of Bucharest (AISB) launches its annual Scholarship competition. For more details on the program, AISB is organizing an evening event at the school headquarters, on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 18:00.

The scholarship program represents an AISB tradition that started in 1998. So far, over 100 students have benefited from this program.

For the 2023 – 2024 school year, three scholarships will be available for ninth graders.

Scholarships are awarded on academic and financial criteria. The commission for granting scholarships consists of the General Director of the school, the Educational Director of the secondary school, the Directors of Admissions and Finance, two teachers and the President of the Parents' Committee. More details about the program can be accessed here, on the school's website.

The competition will take place in three stages (eliminatory):

The first stage – Mathematics test, English, non-verbal exam;

The second stage – Mathematics test, English and file submission according to the provided guidelines;

The third stage – interviews with the finalists – the results of the exams and the files will be reviewed by all the members of the scholarship awarding committee.

The final decision will be announced at the end of May 2023. The AISB scholarship covers the four years of tuition, lunch, extracurricular activities, trips, exam fees and laptops.

For more details on the program, AISB organizes an evening event at the school headquarters, on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 18:00. To join the evening event, it is necessary to fill out this registration form by Wednesday, March 1st, at 10:00.

Students who cannot participate, but wish to enter the competition, can contact the Admissions Department of AISB: admissions@goaisb.ro.

The American International School of Bucharest (AISB), founded in 1962, currently educates 940 students from 65 countries. AISB is an international educational institution that offers the International Baccalaureate curriculum at all levels of learning. AISB is certified by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the Council of International Schools, is authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization and recognized by the Ministry of Education in Romania.

- This is a press release.