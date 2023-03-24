Cristian Sporiș elected president of AmCham Romania

Following the annual general meeting of AmCham Romania members, the organization elected a new president and board of directors.

Cristian Sporiș, head of Corporate Banking with Raiffeisen Bank Romania, will serve as president of AmCham Romania for a one-year mandate. He is joined by vice-presidents Elisabeta Moraru, country director of Google Romania and Andrei Alexandru Andreescu, CFO/ Managing Director of IBM Romania. Alexander Milcev, Tax & Law Leader Romania & partner with EY Romania, will serve as treasurer.

The members of the board are Luminița Runcan, Deputy CEO of Banca Transilvania; Jovan Radosavljevic, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC; Vlad Boeriu, Partner with Deloitte Romania; Alina Orban, Global Partner Solutions Director with Microsoft Romania; Daniela Nemoianu, Senior Partner with Nemoianu Consulting Tax & Law; Mihaela Stancu, General Counsel, Legal & Government Relations for P&G SEE with Procter & Gamble Romania; Dinu Bumbăcea, Country Managing Partner with PwC Romania; Alexandru Mihailciuc, VP Sales Engineering EMEA at UiPath; and Achilleas Kanaris, President & CEO of Vodafone Romania.

“I am extremely honored to be entrusted with this role, especially as 2023 is an anniversary year for AmCham, but also a very intense year for the economic agenda. Along with my colleagues in the AmCham Board of Directors, we will continue to speak on behalf of AmCham Romania’s over 530 members on the challenges and opportunities Romania must manage. The reform and investments program, so necessary for capitalizing on the NPRR as well as for meeting the criteria for OECD accession, the two major country projects, as well as for strengthening the economic cooperation with the USA, are the strategic directions for Romania that AmCham will actively contribute to,” Sporiș, the new president, said.

AmCham Romania brings together 530 members – U.S., international and Romanian companies that operate in 32 business sectors, have a cumulated turnover of EUR 65 billion, and a contribution to GDP of approximately 13%.

(Photo courtesy of AmCham Romania)

