RO electro-IT retailer Altex enters tour operator industry

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex partnered with tour operator Karpaten Turism to provide vacations to its customers.

The retailer launched a new service, named Altex Travel, through which customers have the opportunity to choose their vacation directly in Altex and Media Galaxy stores and also online on www.altextravel.ro.

The offer includes over 10,000 travel packages to countries such as Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, Croatia, Spain, Portugal and well-known exotic destinations served by Karpaten Tourism Agency - Maldives, Dominican Republic, Kenya or Zanzibar.

In addition, on a daily basis, customers can check the last minute offers available both on the online platform and in stores. Customers can pay for their vacancies through the Credex credit facility, with a repayment period between three months and five years.

Customers also have the option to purchase cancellation and travel insurance, which make the service launched by Altex a one-stop point.

"We are extremely attentive to the needs of our customers, and Altex Travel is our way of reacting to market demand. Altex Travel offers a wide range of tourist services both in the country and abroad. We aim to become an important player on the market, to diversify our portfolio of products and destinations and to offer our customers low prices for the long-dreamed holidays ", said Edvin Abdulachim, Altex Romania Commercial Director.

(Photo courtesy of Altex)

andrei@romania-insider.com