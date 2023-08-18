Romanian aluminium company Alro seeks shareholders’ permit for contracting USD 150 mln loans

Romanian aluminium producer Alro Slatina (BVB: ALR) has convened ordinary and extraordinary general shareholder meetings on September 19, when the shareholders will vote on contracting credit facilities with a total value of USD 150 million.

The syndicated loans, of USD 120 million and USD 30 million, respectively, are coordinated by Exim Banca Romaneasca.

The money will roll over the due amount (”term facility”) resulting from a USD 235 million revolving loan dating from 2015 and will also finance the company’s working capital needs.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)