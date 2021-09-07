Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Romania's biggest electricity consumer Alro must rely on spot market

09 July 2021
Romania's biggest electricity consumer, aluminium maker Alro, must cover some 30% of its consumption through purchases on the spot market after several suppliers terminated their contracts, Economica.net announced.

Rising prices on the spot market have, on the one hand, forced the suppliers to terminate their contracts (since presumably they were not covered by long-term contracts with producers for the amounts sold in advance to Alro) but also leaves Alro exposed to higher production costs.

There are many bubbles in the energy market, Marian Năstase, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Alro, said in an interview for Financial Intelligence last month. He explained: "Last year, electricity was sold short. Last year [during pandemic], the price in day-the ahead-market (DAM, the spot market) was very low, and everyone thought it would be even lower. They sold energy on the market [under long-term contracts] without having it, based on assumptions that they will buy cheaper in DAM next year. But the price in the DAM has risen, among other things, because of the decarbonisation steps. When the delivery deadline came, the one who had to deliver the energy preferred to break the contract than buy from DAM. And the bubble burst."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

