Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 08:51
Business

Romanian aluminium smelter invests in energy generation

13 July 2021
Romanian aluminium smelter Alro, the biggest single electricity consumer in Romania, plans to invest in a gas-fired power plant at its main factory in Slatina, a co-generation heat-power plant at Tulcea (where it operates another plant) and several wind and photovoltaic electricity generation facilities, Economica.net reported on July 12, a couple of days after the company reported that suppliers accounting for 30% of its consumption terminated their contracts overnight.

The gas-fired power plant should be ready by 2025. The renewable energy facilities have a longer deadline: 2030. The company also seeks to seal long-term contracts, with a maturity of up to 15 years, with suppliers.

In 2020, the group consumed 3.22 TWh of electricity (worth EUR 300 mln), down from previous years, and its energy consumption is mainly ‘band-type’ - delivered at constant power.

