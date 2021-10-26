Austria’s plastic packaging producer Alpla takes over rival in regional deal

Romanian Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the Austrian plastic packaging producer Alpla takes over its rival Wolf Plastics Verpackungen, also from Austria, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Alpla is thus increasing the number of plants in Romania from four to five upon the deal. Wolf Plastics has three production units in Kammern (Austria), Dobroiesti (Romania) and Fertőszentmiklós (Hungary), with a total of approximately 210 employees.

The Romanian subsidiary, with about 70 employees, specializes in producing plastic buckets for the paint industry.

It reported RON 41.4 mln (EUR 8.5 mln, up 9% YoY) revenues and a small profit in 2020 (compared to losses in 2019). Alpla Group has operated in Romania since 2011.

(Photo courtesy of Alpla)

andrei@romania-insider.com