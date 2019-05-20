Alpha Bank Romania’s covered bonds listed in Luxembourg

Alpha Bank Romania succeeded in listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange the first covered (mortgage) bond issue in Romania, a first for the local market.

The bank promised to list the bonds on the Romanian market as well. This operation will provide transparent information about the real financing cost of Romanian banks.

Alpha Bank Romania, by the covered bonds, is re-financing a bundle of mortgage loans granted to clients in Romania. The bonds have a maturity of five years.

“After the launch of the first housing loan [in the country], Alpha Bank Romania opens today the market for mortgage loans. It is a milestone in the evolution of local banking, which I testify that I have been waiting for a long time. […] I am glad that Romania is now entering the map of countries with an active mortgage bond market, modern financing instruments that will contribute to the development of financial institutions in Romania and the market of capital,” said Sergiu Oprescu, Alpha Bank Romania CEO.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alpha Bank)