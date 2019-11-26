Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 08:21
Business
Alpha Bank Romania launches instant money transfer
26 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender Alpha Bank Romania has launched an instant money transfer service in partnership with Netopia Payments platform, Wall-street.ro reported.

Separately, the bank teamed up with non-bank financial institution (IFN) Viva Credit and the loan extended by the latter become instantly available on the client’s card.

Viva Credit is the first IFN to use this transfer option from Netopia Payments to provide instant credit to its customers. The credit agreement is signed online, by completing a form by the client, and the entire financing process is automated, according to a press release issued by the company.

The fast money transfer service is developed by Netopia Payments, and implemented in partnership with Alpha Bank Romania, using Mastercard Send and Visa Direct solutions.

According to Netopia, the service is functional for any industry and can also be used for automatic refunds by online stores to clients who return their products.

"The possibility of transferring the funds instantly to the beneficiary begins to become a standard expectation of clients in Romania," said Cristian Dragos, Executive Vice President Retail at Alpha Bank Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]m

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/26/2019 - 08:21
Business
Alpha Bank Romania launches instant money transfer
26 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lender Alpha Bank Romania has launched an instant money transfer service in partnership with Netopia Payments platform, Wall-street.ro reported.

Separately, the bank teamed up with non-bank financial institution (IFN) Viva Credit and the loan extended by the latter become instantly available on the client’s card.

Viva Credit is the first IFN to use this transfer option from Netopia Payments to provide instant credit to its customers. The credit agreement is signed online, by completing a form by the client, and the entire financing process is automated, according to a press release issued by the company.

The fast money transfer service is developed by Netopia Payments, and implemented in partnership with Alpha Bank Romania, using Mastercard Send and Visa Direct solutions.

According to Netopia, the service is functional for any industry and can also be used for automatic refunds by online stores to clients who return their products.

"The possibility of transferring the funds instantly to the beneficiary begins to become a standard expectation of clients in Romania," said Cristian Dragos, Executive Vice President Retail at Alpha Bank Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria
22 November 2019
Sports
Romanian star Simona Halep won’t play in Fed Cup as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics
22 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to one million voters in Diaspora; Romanians abroad use vote to share feelings for homeland

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40