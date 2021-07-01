Romanian independent energy group Alive buys PV park

Alive Capital, a supplier of electricity and integrated services for companies in the electricity market, has signed an agreement to buy a 6MW photovoltaic plant in Romania from Chinese group Jiangsu Zhongli for EUR 1.86 million, Renewablesnow.com reported.

Alive Energy, an investment company of the Alive Capital group, currently operates four photovoltaic parks with an installed capacity of 11.7 MW, located in Dambovita, Mures, Prahova, and Timis counties.

Alive Energy says that it completed the last acquisition of a PV park in December (the deal with Jiangsu Zhongli), this being the fourth successful transaction concluded in 2020.

"The acquisition is in full accordance with the group's strategy, focused on increasing renewable energy production capacities that play a key role in the energy transition," says Giacomo Billi, Alive Capital founder.

The park comprises 25,000 photovoltaic panels with a nominal power of 240Wp.

The unit was put into operation in 2016, producing about 7,500 MWh each year.

The transfer of ownership of the solar power plant located in Izvin, Timis county, is in line with the Chinese group's overall strategic planning objectives and actual business needs for quick optimization, it said in a statement filed with the Shenzen Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Pixabay)

