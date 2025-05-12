Alive Capital develops 23 MW PV park in southern Romania

Alive Capital, a Romanian company that provides integrated management services to renewable energy producers since 2013, has developed a 23 MW PV park with financial support from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to Economedia.ro.

The "Da Vinci New Project" photovoltaic park in Nanov, Teleorman County, includes an electricity storage component, currently in the execution phase, which will integrate a system with a power of 5 MW and a capacity of 10 MWh.

The investment covers an area of ​​approximately 24.7 hectares and has an installed capacity of 23.106 MW.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)