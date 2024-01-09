Alexandru Tomescu and Sînziana Mircea mark Romania’s National Culture Day with two concerts in the US

Renowned violinist Alexandru Tomescu and pianist Sînziana Mircea will hold two performances in the US later this month in celebration of Romania's National Culture Day (marked on January 15). The two chamber concerts, presented under the title "Remember Enescu. Musical jewels," promise to surprise the American public with a fabulous repertoire.

The performances will take place on Friday, January 12, at the ICR New York headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, and on Monday, January 15, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The project is jointly organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York and the Romanian Embassy in the United States.

"Together with the remarkable pianist Sînziana Mircea, I will present a musical program that enjoyed great success in Vienna, Madrid, Budapest or Ljubljana, as well as in Beijing. The recital is centred on George Enescu's personality and some of his favourite works," said Alexandru Tomescu.

In her turn, Sînziana Mircea stated: "I am thrilled to return to the US with violinist Alexandru Tomescu in the year that marks the 20th anniversary of my debut, which took place right in Washington, D.C. Every return to the US has been special, but this one is all the more emotional as the two concerts are dedicated to the National Culture Day."

(Photo source: the organizers)