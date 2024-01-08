To celebrate National Culture Day on January 15, the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) presents the premiere of the masterpiece Oedipe by the famous Romanian composer George Enescu. Stefano Poda signs the direction, set, costumes, lighting, and choreography, while maestro Tiberiu Soare is the conductor.

Oedipe by George Enescu is a monumental lyrical tragedy in 4 acts, set to a libretto written in French by Edmond Fleg. Enescu composed the opera between 1921 and 1931, dedicating it to his wife, Maria Rosetti-Tescanu.

At its first performance in 1936 in Paris, Oedipe was considered a turning point in the history of opera. With a complex and imposing score, George Enescu created a musical experience that equally delighted and challenged the audience, ONB representatives said.

Commenting on Oedipe’s premiere on the stage of the Bucharest opera, director Stefano Poda said: “Oedipe is about all of us. Inviting me to work on this show in Bucharest is a great honour.”

The performance is set to start at 18:30 on January 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu/Dreamstime.com)