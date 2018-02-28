Romanian violinist promotes classical music in unconventional spaces

Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu is the ambassador of the new edition of a program meant to promote classical music to a wider audience.

The program is titled “Listen to 5 minutes of classical music” and has been developed by the public radio station Radio România Muzical. It will take place throughout the month of March in hypermarkets, malls, bookstores, museums and company headquarters.

The first event featuring Tomescu is set for March 24, beginning 18:00, at ParkLake Shopping Center in Bucharest, the same day the radio station celebrates 21 years of existence.

Concerts will also take place in Cora hypermarkets, Humanitas bookstores, the PwC HQ or at Arena Mall Bacau.

The program was started in October 2010 and takes place every year, in the months of March and October.

