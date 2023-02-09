Alexandrion inaugurates single-malt distillery in Romania

Alexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and sparkling wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt whiskey in the country, inaugurated the second distillery as part of the expansion plan with production capacities globally.

Other distilleries will follow, said Nawaf Salameh, the Founding President of the Alexandrion Group. In the USA and Greece, the company already has two distilleries under construction, Economica.net reported.

Alexandrion’s second distillery was the result of five years of work: two years for the design of the factory, two years for the production of the equipment (by one of the largest and most experienced technology providers in the world, founded in 1912) and the final year for the installation of the factory in place.

The new distillery, located right next to the first distillery of the group (Alexandrion Saber 1789 Distilleries) in Prahova county, will be used mainly for the distillation of single malt whisky. Thus, the production capacity for Carpathian Single Malt, the first single malt whiskey produced entirely in Romania by Alexandrion Group, and commercially launched in 2022, will increase significantly.

Alexandrion Group is the leader in the production and distribution of spirits and wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt in the country.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandrion Group)