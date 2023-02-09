Business

Alexandrion inaugurates single-malt distillery in Romania

09 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and sparkling wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt whiskey in the country, inaugurated the second distillery as part of the expansion plan with production capacities globally.

Other distilleries will follow, said Nawaf Salameh, the Founding President of the Alexandrion Group. In the USA and Greece, the company already has two distilleries under construction, Economica.net reported.

Alexandrion’s second distillery was the result of five years of work: two years for the design of the factory, two years for the production of the equipment (by one of the largest and most experienced technology providers in the world, founded in 1912) and the final year for the installation of the factory in place.

The new distillery, located right next to the first distillery of the group (Alexandrion Saber 1789 Distilleries) in Prahova county, will be used mainly for the distillation of single malt whisky. Thus, the production capacity for Carpathian Single Malt, the first single malt whiskey produced entirely in Romania by Alexandrion Group, and commercially launched in 2022, will increase significantly.

Alexandrion Group is the leader in the production and distribution of spirits and wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt in the country.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandrion Group)

Read next
Normal
Business

Alexandrion inaugurates single-malt distillery in Romania

09 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and sparkling wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt whiskey in the country, inaugurated the second distillery as part of the expansion plan with production capacities globally.

Other distilleries will follow, said Nawaf Salameh, the Founding President of the Alexandrion Group. In the USA and Greece, the company already has two distilleries under construction, Economica.net reported.

Alexandrion’s second distillery was the result of five years of work: two years for the design of the factory, two years for the production of the equipment (by one of the largest and most experienced technology providers in the world, founded in 1912) and the final year for the installation of the factory in place.

The new distillery, located right next to the first distillery of the group (Alexandrion Saber 1789 Distilleries) in Prahova county, will be used mainly for the distillation of single malt whisky. Thus, the production capacity for Carpathian Single Malt, the first single malt whiskey produced entirely in Romania by Alexandrion Group, and commercially launched in 2022, will increase significantly.

Alexandrion Group is the leader in the production and distribution of spirits and wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt in the country.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandrion Group)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU