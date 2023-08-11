Sports

Romanian Alexandra Ştefania Uţă wins bronze in 400m hurdles at European Athletics U20

11 August 2023

Romanian athlete Alexandra Ştefania Uţă won the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles event at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Jerusalem, Israel. 

Uţă, who had the fastest time in the qualifiers (56.50 seconds), secured the bronze with a time of 57.02 seconds. Gold was claimed by Sweden's Moa Granat (56.58 seconds), while silver went to Ukraine's Olga Maşanienkova (56.83 seconds), according to G4Media.

Alexandra Ştefania Uţă, who will turn 16 on October 6, won the medal after besting Britain's Emily Newnham, with a difference of just four-hundredths of a second between them. Uţă also competed in the 4x400m relay alongside Şteania Zediu, Maria Denisa Capotă, and Rebeca-Daria Ciocan, finishing in sixth place with a time of 3 minutes 38.85 seconds. 

In the women's 800m final, Claudia Ionela Costiuc secured fifth place (2 minutes 7.39 seconds). In the men's 5,000m event, Dragoş Luca Pop finished in tenth place with a time of 14 minutes 28.90 seconds. Among the women, Alexandra Maria Hudea finished in 12th place with a time of 17 minutes 7.18 seconds. Mihai-Alin Şavlovschi completed the men's 3,000m hurdles in 15th place with a time of 9 minutes 20.12 seconds. 

Romania is participating in the Junior Europeans in Jerusalem with a delegation of 21 athletes (10 boys and 11 girls).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman on Facebook)

