Romanian soft drinks maker Alconor gets EUR 13.4 mln loan for pet food business

Alconor, among the major Romanian soft drink makers with a EUR 34 mln turnover and a profit of EUR 1.76 mln in 2021, contracted a EUR 13.4 mln loan from ING Romania to expand its pet food production capacity. The company's turnover doubled over the past five years.

The bank says its exposure to the company increased since 2014, when the first loan was extended, to EUR 25 mln – which covers the company's working capital needs and investment plans, Economica.net reported.

The company, located in the northwestern part of Romania (at Carei), bottles spring water, soft drinks and energy drinks under its own brand and private labels, and more recently, it started production of pet food and developed production capacities close to Bucharest. It distributes its products throughout the country with its own fleet of trucks.

Alconor's future plans include expanding its pet food range to offer canned wet food. Its objective is to provide complete, diversified food and promote a healthy lifestyle for pets.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alconor Company)