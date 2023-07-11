M&A

AkzoNobel sells Romanian extruded polystyrene production to Hirsch

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch company AkzoNobel has signed an agreement to sell its XPS (extruded polystyrene) insulation material production activities in Romania to Hirsch Porozell, the local subsidiary of Austrian group Hirsch Servo.

Hirsch is one of the leaders in the field of high-quality EPS (expanded polystyrene) insulation materials, with more than 30 production sites, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe.

"This acquisition in Romania is a unique opportunity for us to enter XPS production and serves as a starting point to grow XPS' business within our group of companies," said Harald Kogler, CEO of Hirsch Servo. 

The XPS production facility became part of AkzoNobel following the acquisition of Fabryo in October 2018.

The transaction, which includes the XPS production facility in Tunari close to Bucharest, along with 22 manufacturing and technical professionals, is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial details are not available.

With this acquisition near Bucharest, Hirsch Porozell reaches five insulation production units in Romania, positioned in Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Sfântu Gheorghe, Bragadiru and Tunari. Currently, the four factories owned by Hirsch Porozell have a capacity of one million cubic meters of expanded polystyrene for facades.

A team of lawyers from Schoenherr & Associates advised AkzoNobel in connection with the sale of its XPS manufacturing activities in Romania to Hirsch Porozell.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

AkzoNobel sells Romanian extruded polystyrene production to Hirsch

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch company AkzoNobel has signed an agreement to sell its XPS (extruded polystyrene) insulation material production activities in Romania to Hirsch Porozell, the local subsidiary of Austrian group Hirsch Servo.

Hirsch is one of the leaders in the field of high-quality EPS (expanded polystyrene) insulation materials, with more than 30 production sites, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe.

"This acquisition in Romania is a unique opportunity for us to enter XPS production and serves as a starting point to grow XPS' business within our group of companies," said Harald Kogler, CEO of Hirsch Servo. 

The XPS production facility became part of AkzoNobel following the acquisition of Fabryo in October 2018.

The transaction, which includes the XPS production facility in Tunari close to Bucharest, along with 22 manufacturing and technical professionals, is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial details are not available.

With this acquisition near Bucharest, Hirsch Porozell reaches five insulation production units in Romania, positioned in Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Sfântu Gheorghe, Bragadiru and Tunari. Currently, the four factories owned by Hirsch Porozell have a capacity of one million cubic meters of expanded polystyrene for facades.

A team of lawyers from Schoenherr & Associates advised AkzoNobel in connection with the sale of its XPS manufacturing activities in Romania to Hirsch Porozell.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania