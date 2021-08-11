Air traffic in Romania 18%-22% below pre-crisis level, in July

The number of flights operated by Romanian airports in July was 18%-22% below the levels seen in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, known as Eurocontrol, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

About 484 flights were reported on the country's 16 airports on August 8.

In July, it was recorded the highest level of air traffic since the beginning of this year, according to data from Eurocontrol.

The European organization analyzes the evolution of air traffic on a daily basis, and the smallest decrease (-18%) in 2021 compared to 2019 were registered on July 25 and August 8. On July 25, 491 flights were registered at the country's airports, while on August 8, there were only 484 flights.

Romania has 16 airports, including the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea, which, according to the airport's website, has no flight route registered on this terminal.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com