Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:07
Business

Air traffic in Romania 18%-22% below pre-crisis level, in July

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of flights operated by Romanian airports in July was 18%-22% below the levels seen in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, known as Eurocontrol, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

About 484 flights were reported on the country's 16 airports on August 8.

In July, it was recorded the highest level of air traffic since the beginning of this year, according to data from Eurocontrol.

The European organization analyzes the evolution of air traffic on a daily basis, and the smallest decrease (-18%) in 2021 compared to 2019 were registered on July 25 and August 8. On July 25, 491 flights were registered at the country's airports, while on August 8, there were only 484 flights.

Romania has 16 airports, including the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea, which, according to the airport's website, has no flight route registered on this terminal.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:07
Business

Air traffic in Romania 18%-22% below pre-crisis level, in July

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of flights operated by Romanian airports in July was 18%-22% below the levels seen in July 2019, before the pandemic, according to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, known as Eurocontrol, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

About 484 flights were reported on the country's 16 airports on August 8.

In July, it was recorded the highest level of air traffic since the beginning of this year, according to data from Eurocontrol.

The European organization analyzes the evolution of air traffic on a daily basis, and the smallest decrease (-18%) in 2021 compared to 2019 were registered on July 25 and August 8. On July 25, 491 flights were registered at the country's airports, while on August 8, there were only 484 flights.

Romania has 16 airports, including the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea, which, according to the airport's website, has no flight route registered on this terminal.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks