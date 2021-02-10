Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Eco

Western Romania: 16 new air quality monitoring stations to be installed in Timisoara

10 February 2021
A total of 16 new air quality monitoring stations will be installed across Timisoara, in western Romania, following a partnership between the City Hall and a local foundation. They will monitor both weather data and PM2.5 and PM10 particle concentrations in the air.

Timisoara currently has only four such monitoring stations, mayor Dominic Fritz said, according to News.ro. Thus, this partnership will help the authorities increase their ability to get real-time information about the air quality and environmental issues in Timisoara.

“Through this partnership, the Eta2U Foundation will ensure the allocation of these sensors (which will remain the property of the foundation) and will operate the entire network and monitoring service. The City Hall will provide technical support, will be responsible for obtaining the necessary permits, and will estimate the costs of installing and connecting the sensors to the electricity network. All these costs will be included in the 2021 budget,” mayor Fritz said.

The new stations are more efficient than the four currently existing in the city, which only monitor PM10 concentrations.

(Photo source: Bogdan Lazar/Dreamstime.com)

