Business

Air Claim gets EUR 0.5 mln in private placement and plans BVB listing

02 June 2021
Air Claim, a company that provides money recovery or compensation services for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, saw robust (13x) demand for the shares put up for sale on a private placement before planned listing on the stock exchange.

It placed RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) new shares in a private placement and will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) within two months, Profit.ro reported. The company says it intends to give its investors both free shares and dividends.

The company, active on the market since 2018 and based in Constanța, is controlled by Daniel Tunescu and Angela Parlea, each with 50%.

In 2019, Air Claim had a turnover of RON 2.99 mln (+6795% compared to 2018) and a net profit of RON 2.57 mln, the equivalent of a profit margin of 85%.

In 2020, against the background of the sanitary crisis and the interruption of flights, Air Claim had a profit of RON 1 mln, the equivalent of a profit margin of 53%, for a business of RON 1.7 mln.

Now, against the background of the return of tourism and, implicitly, of air traffic to the levels before the health crisis, constantly maintaining a net profit margin between 40% and 50%, the company estimates revenues of RON 34 mln in 2022 and RON 95 mln in 2023, years followed by a constant and significant increase in revenues, both in 2024 and in 2025.

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

