Capital markets

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland also plans to list its agribusiness subsidiary

12 February 2021
Romanian company Agroland Business System, which operates the biggest network of farm supply stores in Romania, prepares the listing of its agribusiness division Agroland Agribusiness.

The first step is turning the company from a limited liability company (SRL) into a joint-stock company (SA). Then, Agroland Agribusiness will increase its share capital and sell 20% of its shares to new investors through a private placement.

Following these two steps, the company will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. In a later stage, it also plans to issue bonds worth up to RON 20 million (EUR 4.1 mln).

Agroland Agribusiness specializes in agri commodities trading. It had a turnover of about EUR 2 million in 2019. The company is currently fully owned by Agroland Business Systems, founded and controlled by local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

Agroland Business Systems will also list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after it raised RON 7.9 mln (EUR 1.63 mln) through a private placement in November 2020. The company sold 15% of its shares and was valued at close to EUR 11 mln.

Agroland Business System operates 250 shops and had a turnover of EUR 30 mln in 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Maximusnd/Dreamstime.com)

