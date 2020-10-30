Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland opens its biggest store in eastern Bucharest

Romanian farm supply store chain Agroland opened its largest store in eastern Bucharest after an investment of EUR 150,000 (working capital not included).

The new store, Agroland Mega, has an area of 550 square meters and expects EUR 750,000 sales in the first year of operations.

"The Agroland Mega concept, launched in 2017, is unique in Romania and refers to specialized stores, with products dedicated to gardening, pet care, and hobby farming, with an area 300% larger than traditional Agroland stores," company's representatives said in a statement.

Agroland Mega Fundeni is the sixth store of this type in the network. The company plans to continue expanding both in Bucharest and in the rest of the country. By the end of 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021, Agroland will open four more large-size stores, two of which near the capital city.

Agroland is the biggest retailer of farm supplies in Romania, with 250 units throughout the country and 400,000 unique customers per year. In 2019, the company recorded a turnover of EUR 30 million.

The company's owner is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

(Photo source: the company)