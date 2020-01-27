AFI Europe expands project in northwest Bucharest by 400 apartments

Israeli developer AFI Europe’s Romanian subsidiary has requested the Bucharest City Hall to approve a zonal urban planning (PUZ) for the extension of the AFI City residential project developed in northwestern Bucharest (Bucurestii Noi area).

The first phase of the project, comprising 190 apartments, is almost completed. The company wants to expand the project with about seven blocks of maximum 45 meters and about 400 apartments according to Economica.net estimates.

AFI Europe's first residential project, AFI City, will be completed by the end of this year, most of the 190 apartments in the project having been already sold.

"We want to make more apartments in AFI City, we have enough land available, but, at the moment, it is difficult to say how many [apartments will be developed]. But there will be quite a lot,” said Doron Klein, CEO of AFI Europe Romania last fall.

Afi City was initially announced as a project aimed at comprising 1,700 apartments and 2,000 parking lots.

(Photo source: Aficity.ro)