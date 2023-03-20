Romanian Adrian Sarbu's Aleph Media goes insolvent

Aleph Media, the company owned by Adrian Sarbu that operates the TV stations Aleph News and Aleph Business, has gone into insolvency by the decision of the Bucharest Court at the request of Aleph Media itself, Paginademedia.ro reported.

Sarbu repeatedly blamed major cable operator RCS for placing his TV channels at the end of the spectrum, with the mainstream TV channels Antena 3, Realitatea, B1 or Romania TV in a much better position.

The broadcasting regulator CNA has repeatedly warned RCS to group all news stations in the same package, as required by the audiovisual code. The company complied only after the Audiovisual Law was also changed by the Romanian Parliament.

Among Aleph Media's creditors are the company's shareholders: Marius Tuca, who reportedly claims at least EUR 60,000, and the production house Zazu Film.

Adrian Sarbu's television received a license from the broadcasting regulator CNA in the summer of 2019. At the time, the media mogul – founder of Media Pro – had decided with Marius Tuca to create a new media group, which would include Aleph News, the Smart Radio network, but also other television stations, under the Aleph label.

In September 2020, Aleph began broadcasting, having in his team people who left Pro TV or Digi24 to join the television project but also former collaborators of Sarbu.

(Photo source: Zerbor/Dreamstime.com)