EC commissioner warns Romania may miss EUR 300 mln financing for Brasov-Sighisoara railway

Romania risks not receiving the financing for the Brasov-Sighisoara railway, up to EUR 300 million earmarked for the project under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), because it has not carried out work in the last seven years, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, warned on October 17 in Strasbourg.

The project was proposed for financing under the previous edition of the CEF scheme, with another edition being launched already, commissioner Valean stressed, quoted by Digi24.

She said that the project was re-phased, meaning it was transferred partly to the new edition of the scheme – but the deadline can not be postponed indefinitely.

(Photo source: Facebook/Adina Valean)