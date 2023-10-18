Transport

EC commissioner warns Romania may miss EUR 300 mln financing for Brasov-Sighisoara railway

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania risks not receiving the financing for the Brasov-Sighisoara railway, up to EUR 300 million earmarked for the project under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), because it has not carried out work in the last seven years, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, warned on October 17 in Strasbourg.

The project was proposed for financing under the previous edition of the CEF scheme, with another edition being launched already, commissioner Valean stressed, quoted by Digi24.

She said that the project was re-phased, meaning it was transferred partly to the new edition of the scheme – but the deadline can not be postponed indefinitely.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Adina Valean)

Normal
Transport

EC commissioner warns Romania may miss EUR 300 mln financing for Brasov-Sighisoara railway

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania risks not receiving the financing for the Brasov-Sighisoara railway, up to EUR 300 million earmarked for the project under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), because it has not carried out work in the last seven years, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, warned on October 17 in Strasbourg.

The project was proposed for financing under the previous edition of the CEF scheme, with another edition being launched already, commissioner Valean stressed, quoted by Digi24.

She said that the project was re-phased, meaning it was transferred partly to the new edition of the scheme – but the deadline can not be postponed indefinitely.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Adina Valean)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion