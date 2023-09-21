Rock Holding gets permit to build five-star hotel in Poiana Brasov

Real estate company Rock Development Holding said on September 21 that it obtained the construction permit for the first five-star hotel project in Poiana Brasov. The investment is estimated at EUR 70 million.

The company also said that it is in the process of selecting a world-class hotel operator for its project.

The new luxury project will consist of a hotel with 120 rooms and a branded residence component with 75 units. Branded residence units are unique luxury homes designed, developed, furnished, and equipped according to the standards of a top international hotel operator or a top brand from the luxury industry.

The management of the development company is ensured by Mircea Cotiga, a former banker with over 15 years of experience in the local banking sector, ex-CEO of UniCredit Leasing, with the support of Mircea Draghici, managing partner at Est Hospitality, with over 20 years of experience in the market and a graduate of the MBA program at Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne (2007).

“The major interest towards the project from international hotel operators far exceeded my expectations, which validates the fact that Poiana Brasov remains the most attractive destination and with the greatest development potential in Romania,” said Mircea Drăghici, managing partner Est Hospitality.

Rock Development Holding has invested over EUR 53 million so far in the development of Politehnica Park Residence and Avrig Park Residence, two reference projects for Grozavesti-Politehnica and Bucur Obor areas from Bucharest, with a total of 800 units.

