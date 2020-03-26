Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:25
Business
RO metal roofing systems producer opens EUR 9 mln factory
26 March 2020
Wetterbest, the second-biggest Romanian metal roofing systems producer has re-located and expanded its production facility in Baicoi, Prahova county.

The project has involved investments worth RON 44.5 million (over EUR 9 mln) and has created 42 new jobs. The factory will thus reach 350 employees.

The construction work started in the second half of 2018 and has been carried out in two phases. The project was partially co-financed through the state aid scheme, the value of the state grant being RON 8.64 mln (EUR 1.8 mln).

The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 10 million square meters of metal roofs.

Wetterbest is the second largest producer on the metal roofing systems market in Romania, both in terms of volume and in value.

It currently operates 40 automatic production and packaging lines in three locations - Băicoi (Prahova), Podari (Dolj) and Saratel (Bistrita Nasaud).

Wetterbest is fully owned by TeraPlast group, the largest Romanian manufacturer of construction materials.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
1
 

