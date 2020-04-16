Romania Insider
Business
US management and BPO services provider Sykes hires in Romania's Cluj-Napoca
16 April 2020
BPO and management solutions provider Sykes Enterprises Eastern Europe, part of US group Sykes, is currently seeking to employ 241 people in its Cluj-Napoca office, according to information from the local labor bureau (AJOFM Cluj), quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company had an average number of 1,548 employees in 2018, according to public data.

Sykes entered the local market in 2010, with an office in Cluj-Napoca, where it started developing projects for Samsung.

Samsung launched in April last year a non-stop support service for customers on the local market who have smartphones and wearable gadgets.

The company outsourced the service to Sykes Enterprises.

1
 

