Healthcare
News from Companies

Siemens Healthineers presents mammography system with groundbreaking new imaging technology

03 October 2023
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn
  • Mammomat B.brilliant delivers high-quality 3D images in just five seconds
  • Unique combination of speed with high depth resolution and area resolution
  • Fast acquisition time makes scan more comfortable for patients

At the annual congress of the European Society of Breast Imaging, September 28 to 30, 2023 in Valencia, Spain, Siemens Healthineers presented Mammomat B.brilliant (1), a new mammography system with wide-angle tomosynthesis. In tomosynthesis, the tube moves around the breast at a wide 50° angle, which is the largest angle available on the market. Together with a scan time of around five seconds, this is the fastest wide-angle tomosynthesis on the market – creating a 3D image with high depth resolution in the shortest time possible. In this way, abnormalities and microcalcifications in the tissue can be identified with a high level of accuracy. The acquisition speed is about 35% faster compared to other devices, making the examination more comfortable for patients.

"Our systems have to provide meaningful answers in the shortest possible time. This is especially important in mammography, when the stressful uncertainty for patients must be reduced to a minimum. Only Mammomat B.brilliant offers this unique combination of speed, resolution and wide angle," says Verena Schön, Head of X-Ray Products at Siemens Healthineers. 

"We are already benefiting from the significant benefits that Mammomat B.brilliant offers in our clinical routines. The speed of tomosynthesis is very impressive and the image quality is excellent. Together with the quick and convenient positioning of the patients, it is an excellent tool for us in mammography," says Dr. Machteld Keupers, UZ Leuven, Belgium.

Patient information and work steps are clearly visible from every angle on a prominent display monitor. The new ComfortMove function relieves users of physical strain, ensuring that physicians can easily and quickly adapt the device to the patient's anatomy. ComfortMove, the display and a positioning laser help to significantly accelerate scan preparation.

Mammomat B.brilliant is the first device from Siemens Healthineers with PlatinumTomo: the combination of wide-angle tomosynthesis, the new detector, the completely newly developed Flying Focus Spot tube and the Premia AI reconstruction to improve image quality. Flying focal spot technology is used for the first time in mammography: It prevents blurring effects caused by tube movements during tomosynthesis. This results in sharp images even at very high scanning speeds. In tomosynthesis, the X-ray tube moves in a circle around the breast, unlike conventional mammography, where it remains static – creating a three-dimensional image.

(1) Mammomat B.brilliant is not yet available for purchase in some countries. Due to medical device regulations, future availability cannot be guaranteed.

*This is a press release.

Normal
Healthcare
News from Companies

Siemens Healthineers presents mammography system with groundbreaking new imaging technology

03 October 2023
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn
  • Mammomat B.brilliant delivers high-quality 3D images in just five seconds
  • Unique combination of speed with high depth resolution and area resolution
  • Fast acquisition time makes scan more comfortable for patients

At the annual congress of the European Society of Breast Imaging, September 28 to 30, 2023 in Valencia, Spain, Siemens Healthineers presented Mammomat B.brilliant (1), a new mammography system with wide-angle tomosynthesis. In tomosynthesis, the tube moves around the breast at a wide 50° angle, which is the largest angle available on the market. Together with a scan time of around five seconds, this is the fastest wide-angle tomosynthesis on the market – creating a 3D image with high depth resolution in the shortest time possible. In this way, abnormalities and microcalcifications in the tissue can be identified with a high level of accuracy. The acquisition speed is about 35% faster compared to other devices, making the examination more comfortable for patients.

"Our systems have to provide meaningful answers in the shortest possible time. This is especially important in mammography, when the stressful uncertainty for patients must be reduced to a minimum. Only Mammomat B.brilliant offers this unique combination of speed, resolution and wide angle," says Verena Schön, Head of X-Ray Products at Siemens Healthineers. 

"We are already benefiting from the significant benefits that Mammomat B.brilliant offers in our clinical routines. The speed of tomosynthesis is very impressive and the image quality is excellent. Together with the quick and convenient positioning of the patients, it is an excellent tool for us in mammography," says Dr. Machteld Keupers, UZ Leuven, Belgium.

Patient information and work steps are clearly visible from every angle on a prominent display monitor. The new ComfortMove function relieves users of physical strain, ensuring that physicians can easily and quickly adapt the device to the patient's anatomy. ComfortMove, the display and a positioning laser help to significantly accelerate scan preparation.

Mammomat B.brilliant is the first device from Siemens Healthineers with PlatinumTomo: the combination of wide-angle tomosynthesis, the new detector, the completely newly developed Flying Focus Spot tube and the Premia AI reconstruction to improve image quality. Flying focal spot technology is used for the first time in mammography: It prevents blurring effects caused by tube movements during tomosynthesis. This results in sharp images even at very high scanning speeds. In tomosynthesis, the X-ray tube moves in a circle around the breast, unlike conventional mammography, where it remains static – creating a three-dimensional image.

(1) Mammomat B.brilliant is not yet available for purchase in some countries. Due to medical device regulations, future availability cannot be guaranteed.

*This is a press release.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline