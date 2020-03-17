German car parts producer Schaeffler keeps investing in Romania

Schaeffler Romania, a local subsidiary of the German group Schaeffler, has planned for the current year the expansion of its production and logistics capabilities, with an emphasis on increasing productivity and cost efficiency, both in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The statement comes in the context of the demand for car parts is expected to ease amid global weaker general demand, including on the car market. Schaeffler also says it will start the production of bearings for railway applications this year.

“The biggest investment of 2019 was, no doubt, the new building, the Schaeffler Testing Center, an investment worth millions of euros, completed in less than a year. Further work is underway to expand production capacities, with a new production hall, an ambitious project, which is due to be completed in 2021,” Schaeffler Romania officials told ZF Transilvania.

Schaeffler Romania reached 5,000 employees in Brasov last year.

(Photo: Pongvit Ayasanon | Dreamstime.com)

