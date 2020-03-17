Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 08:24
Business
German car parts producer Schaeffler keeps investing in Romania
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schaeffler Romania, a local subsidiary of the German group Schaeffler, has planned for the current year the expansion of its production and logistics capabilities, with an emphasis on increasing productivity and cost efficiency, both in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The statement comes in the context of the demand for car parts is expected to ease amid global weaker general demand, including on the car market. Schaeffler also says it will start the production of bearings for railway applications this year.

“The biggest investment of 2019 was, no doubt, the new building, the Schaeffler Testing Center, an investment worth millions of euros, completed in less than a year. Further work is underway to expand production capacities, with a new production hall, an ambitious project, which is due to be completed in 2021,” Schaeffler Romania officials told ZF Transilvania.

Schaeffler Romania reached 5,000 employees in Brasov last year.

(Photo: Pongvit Ayasanon | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 08:24
Business
German car parts producer Schaeffler keeps investing in Romania
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Schaeffler Romania, a local subsidiary of the German group Schaeffler, has planned for the current year the expansion of its production and logistics capabilities, with an emphasis on increasing productivity and cost efficiency, both in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The statement comes in the context of the demand for car parts is expected to ease amid global weaker general demand, including on the car market. Schaeffler also says it will start the production of bearings for railway applications this year.

“The biggest investment of 2019 was, no doubt, the new building, the Schaeffler Testing Center, an investment worth millions of euros, completed in less than a year. Further work is underway to expand production capacities, with a new production hall, an ambitious project, which is due to be completed in 2021,” Schaeffler Romania officials told ZF Transilvania.

Schaeffler Romania reached 5,000 employees in Brasov last year.

(Photo: Pongvit Ayasanon | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Quarantine or self-isolation for people coming to Romania from 17 countries. Non-essential travel to the EU restricted
16 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s president declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus: We are in a situation that humanity has not faced in recent history
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors complain about lack of protection equipment, Covid-19 tests
16 March 2020
Letters
Comment: Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia self-isolate because of the Coronavirus. Should Romania do the same?
15 March 2020
Business
Coronavirus in Romania: Foreign and local companies propose 100 measures the Govt. can implement to save the economy
15 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President to decree state of emergency as of Monday. What does this bring?
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania enters third scenario as number of infection cases goes over 100. Three more patients healed

Get in Touch with Us