Australian group Macquarie completes the acquisition of CEZ’s assets in RO

Australian group Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has completed the transaction for acquiring Czech group CEZ's assets in Romania.

The deal, worth about EUR 1 bln, includes seven Romanian companies, including CEZ's electricity distribution and supply businesses and the largest onshore wind park in Europe (Fantanele-Cogealac).

The two groups signed the deal in October 2020, and the European Commission and Romania's Supreme Defense Council both approved it. CEZ initiated the sale of its Romanian assets 18 months ago.

"Stronger and more sustainable energy infrastructure is needed to facilitate Romania's growing electrification and its transition to a low-carbon economy. The business in the field of essential infrastructure in this portfolio will play an important role in transforming the energy system in Romania, and we look forward to getting involved in its continuous development," said Leigh Harrison, Director of MIRA EMEA.

MIRA is the biggest international manager of infrastructure assets. Its parent-group, Macquarie, is one of the top ten companies in Australia based on market capitalization.

(Photo: Josef Kubes/ Dreamstime)

