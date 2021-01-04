Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:13
Business

Australian group Macquarie completes the acquisition of CEZ’s assets in RO

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Australian group Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has completed the transaction for acquiring Czech group CEZ's assets in Romania.

The deal, worth about EUR 1 bln, includes seven Romanian companies, including CEZ's electricity distribution and supply businesses and the largest onshore wind park in Europe (Fantanele-Cogealac).

The two groups signed the deal in October 2020, and the European Commission and Romania's Supreme Defense Council both approved it. CEZ initiated the sale of its Romanian assets 18 months ago.

"Stronger and more sustainable energy infrastructure is needed to facilitate Romania's growing electrification and its transition to a low-carbon economy. The business in the field of essential infrastructure in this portfolio will play an important role in transforming the energy system in Romania, and we look forward to getting involved in its continuous development," said Leigh Harrison, Director of MIRA EMEA.

MIRA is the biggest international manager of infrastructure assets. Its parent-group, Macquarie, is one of the top ten companies in Australia based on market capitalization.

(Photo: Josef Kubes/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:13
Business

Australian group Macquarie completes the acquisition of CEZ’s assets in RO

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Australian group Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has completed the transaction for acquiring Czech group CEZ's assets in Romania.

The deal, worth about EUR 1 bln, includes seven Romanian companies, including CEZ's electricity distribution and supply businesses and the largest onshore wind park in Europe (Fantanele-Cogealac).

The two groups signed the deal in October 2020, and the European Commission and Romania's Supreme Defense Council both approved it. CEZ initiated the sale of its Romanian assets 18 months ago.

"Stronger and more sustainable energy infrastructure is needed to facilitate Romania's growing electrification and its transition to a low-carbon economy. The business in the field of essential infrastructure in this portfolio will play an important role in transforming the energy system in Romania, and we look forward to getting involved in its continuous development," said Leigh Harrison, Director of MIRA EMEA.

MIRA is the biggest international manager of infrastructure assets. Its parent-group, Macquarie, is one of the top ten companies in Australia based on market capitalization.

(Photo: Josef Kubes/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people