Stefanini appoints Farlei Kothe as CEO for North America, EMEA, and APAC regions

Global technology company Stefanini Group has appointed Farlei Kothe, the current CEO for the EMEA region, as CEO for the North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

Kothe will focus on increasing efficiency and strengthening Stefanini's market position across key regions.

"We are focused on achieving results. We are aligning the teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC to eliminate barriers and strengthen Stefanini's position as a globally competitive organization," Kothe said.

Kothe, who has been living in Romania for eight years, will relocate to the US.

Stefanini has 1,500 employees in Romania, making the country a strategic tech hub for the company's operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"Romania remains a key hub for talent acquisition and innovation in new technologies and a crucial element in our regional expansion. We will continue to recruit, focusing on a hybrid model in cities where we already operate, or fully remote positions in other locations across the country. We expect a steady recruitment volume in the near future, based on referral programs and partnerships with universities to attract talented people," Kothe explained.

From Romania, Stefanini delivers services such as application development and maintenance, cybersecurity, the M365 platform, cloud infrastructure, and remote technical support.

New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation will play a crucial role in optimizing operations and improving customer service, including in Romania. Stefanini aims to standardize processes and use these technologies to optimize decision-making and efficiency across all regions.

"AI and automation will transform the way we operate, driving rapid innovation, improving customer service, and optimizing our global operations. We are focused on standardizing essential processes and increasing efficiency through smart automation. Romania will play a important role in this transformation," Kothe added.

In the short term, the company expects a reduction in operational costs, while in the long term, Stefanini aims to strengthen client relationships and achieve revenue growth through innovative solutions, with Romania continuing to play an essential role in reaching these goals.

Founded in Brazil, Stefanini is present in 41 countries. The company has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns, and artificial intelligence with traditional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service, and outsourcing (BPO).

(Photo: Stefanini)

