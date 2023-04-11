5 steps toward a kickstart of your career: A world of opportunity awaits

News from Companies

In today's highly competitive business world, securing a top-notch education is key to unlocking your full potential and achieving great success in your career. If you're looking to give your career a kickstart, there's no better place to start than by attending the Access Masters event in Bucharest . Here are 5 steps to get you on the path to a successful career:

Assess Your Goals and Priorities

As a young business professional, it can be difficult to determine which Master's degree to pursue in order to achieve your career goals. That's why it's important to start by assessing your goals and priorities. Consider what you want to achieve in your career and which skills and knowledge you need to acquire in order to get there. Take a critical look at your strengths and weaknesses, and consider which areas you need to improve in order to reach your full potential. This self-reflection will help you make informed decisions about your education and career path, and ultimately, set you on the path towards success.

Research Top Business Schools

Once you have a clear idea of your career goals, it's important to research the top business schools that can help you achieve them. Access Masters Bucharest provides a unique opportunity to meet with admission directors from some of the world's most prestigious business schools.

Attend Access Masters Event

Attending Access Masters event in Bucharest is not just another education fair, it's a one-of-a-kind event that offers a unique opportunity to learn about the top business schools and their programs from the admission directors themselves. With the best business schools from around the world, you'll have the chance to connect with professionals who can help you find the right program to achieve your career goals. The event provides one-to-one discussions with admission directors, ask them questions, and get personalized guidance on which programs fit your specific needs and aspirations. This kind of interaction is unparalleled and can save you a lot of time and effort in your research process. Moreover, attending Access Masters event can also provide you with a great networking opportunity with other ambitious and like-minded individuals who are also on the path to success in their careers.

Get Expert Advice

Besides the one-to-one meetings with the schools at the event, you can take advantage of a bunch of other additional activities, gifts and surprises. The event gets off to a strong start with a panel discussion titled "International Master's Degree: Gaining an Edge in the Global Competitive Job Market." This session will offer invaluable insights into the latest trends and opportunities in the global job market. The event will also feature a workshop activity with British Council Romania on „Build the future you want with IELTS“, personalized consultations with Campus France on Applications, Accommodation, and Admission Process in France, as well as personalised offers by FINS on funding your Masters. Participants can enter to win a draw for a 1000 EUR scholarship or a raffle for a gift card for their first flight to their dream education destination by Ryanair. They can also receive a free IELTS preparation book by British Council to help them get one step closer to their preferred school. Moreover, participants can enter to win a raffle for a free trip to a university campus of their choice.

Take Action

Finally, it's important to take action and put your plans into motion. After attending the Access Masters event and receiving expert advice, you'll be in a great position to apply to the best business schools and achieve your career goals.

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to take kickstart your career. Access Masters is a free event, but admission is by invitation only, so register now to secure your spot. With the chance to meet with admission directors from top business schools, receive expert advice, and participate in valuable workshops and activities, this event is the perfect opportunity to unlock your full potential as a business superstar. Register today and take the first step toward achieving your career goals with Access Masters Bucharest!

When: 19th if April, starting at 4:45 PM

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Bucharest

Participation fee: Free of charge; invitation only. Register now!

- This is a Press Release.