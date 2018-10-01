NGO: 1,500 hectares of green space in Bucharest, half undeclared in urban planning documents

Bucharest has some 1,500 hectares of green space left but half of it goes undeclared in urban planning documents, according to Dan Trifu, a vice president of the Eco Civica NGO, quoted by News.ro. The current green area is down from previously 3,500 hectares, he said.

Not declaring the green areas becomes an obstacle for those who want to challenge in court the building permits issued by the City Hall, Trifu explained. He called it “a trick of the authorities.”

At the same time, opposition party Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Nicuşor Dan presented a series of urban zonal planning (PUZ) documents that would allow construction in green areas.

He gave the example of the IOR and Brâncuşi parks in Bucharest’s District 3, where the local administration declared several areas as fit for construction through PUZ plans that are under public debate. Similarly, in District 4, 50 hectares of green space could disappear after they have been declared fit for construction event though they should have been listed as green space.

A total of 150 hectares of green space in districts 3 and 4 could disappear if these PUZ plans are approved, Dan Trifu explained.

Top cities in Romania for green space per inhabitant

[email protected]