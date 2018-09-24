100 hot air balloons will celebrate Romania’s Centennial in Maramures sky

Maramures Balloon Fiesta will take place this year from October 3 to October 7 at Baia Mare Aerodrome. This edition, named 100 Balloons for Romania, will be dedicated to Romania’s Centennial and will bring together hot air balloons from all over Europe, as well as from Japan and Chile.

“The Romanian Centenary coincides with 100 years since the end of the Great War, a moment of great spiritual significance for all Europeans. Through this event, 100 balloons for Romania, we propose a meeting: a commemoration of all Europe’s heroes at the same time as the celebration of Romania’s Centenary,” says Loredana Ionescu, president of the Association S.E.N.S., one of the event’s organizers.

The list of activities for the 5 days festival will contain tethered and untethered balloon flights, glider flights, crafts workshops, local gastronomy and children’s activities.

More information about the event and the full program can be found on the website maramuresballoonfiesta.ro.

(Photo credit: Kinga Kalmar)