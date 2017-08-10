Almost one-third of the young people in Romania are living in conditions of severe material deprivation, the share being three times higher than the EU average, according to data presented within the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania.

Moreover, the data also shows that 43.7% of the young people aged 15 to 29 are at risk of poverty, and this trend is on the rise, reports local Agerpres.

Overall, 39% of Romania’s population is at risk of poverty, with the number being expected to decrease.

Although Romania has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, the situation is not that good for young people, where the rate stays at 13.1%, higher than in most EU Member States. When it comes to the employment rate, only 41% of the country’s young people are employed, below the EU average.

In terms of computer skills, 24% of young people aged 16 to 29 have completed three or four activities related to computer, the data also shows. The share is lower than the one in neighboring Bulgaria – 34%, or other countries such as Germany – 37% Greece – 29%, Spain – 30%, Poland – 34%, and Sweden – 36%.

Irina Marica, [email protected]