Xiaomi's CyberDog is demonstrated today in a Bucharest shopping center

The Xiaomi CyberDog can be seen in action today at the Xiaomi store in the Sun Plaza shopping center in Bucharest. The live demonstrations are free to watch and will take place between 13:00 and 13:30, 15:30 and 16:00, and 18:00 and 18:30.

The smart bionic dog is Xiaomi's first foray into this type of robotics. Meant to imitate the experience of owning a real pet, the CyberDog robot has bionic movement, can see, hear and recognize its owner, and can follow directions.

Unlike Boston Dynamics' robot dogs, which are solely geared towards the military and industrial use, the CyberDog is meant to be used both as military tech, and as a personal companion.

The CyberDog is also much less costly, its price being close to EUR 1,500, as opposed to Boston Dynamics' most similar robotic quadruped, Spot, which costs a little over EUR 73,000 to buy.

In order to expand this area of robotics and be one of the companies at the forefront of innovation, Xiaomi has the CyberDog running on an open-source platform, which is meant to encourage robotics enthusiasts to develop new code for it.

According to Xiaomi, the CyberDog runs on an NVIDIA processor, with 384 CUDA cores, 48 Tensor cores, 6 Carmel ARM CPUs, and two deep learning acceleration engines.

The robot dog is equipped with a high-performance servo motor developed by Xiaomi, which can provide a walking speed of 3.2 m/s or 11.52 km/h. It has multiple artificial intelligence cameras and high-precision image sensors located across its body, including touch sensors and an ultra-wide fisheye lens.

Its abilities include being able to perform real-time analyses of its surroundings, create navigation paths, plot its destination, avoid obstacles on route, roll over, perform backflips and respond to voice commands (thanks to its six microphones).

Besides voice activation, CyberDog can also be controlled via remote control or mobile app.

The robot dog is pretty small and light, with dimensions of 77.1 x 35.5 x 40 cm and a weight of 14 kg.

Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an open-source IoT platform at its core. As one of the world's leading smartphone companies, the company's market share of smartphone shipments ranked 3rd globally in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company has created the largest AIoT (AI+IoT) platform for its users, with 478 million smart devices connected to this platform at the beginning of 2022.

Xiaomi products are present in over 100 markets worldwide, and in August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Xiaomi)