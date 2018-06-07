World Bank will support Romania with EUR 400 mln in case of natural disasters

The World Bank and Romania’s Government signed an agreement based on which the financial institution will grant Romania financial support worth up to EUR 400 million in case of natural disasters.

World Bank country manager for Romania and Bulgaria Tatiana Proskuryakova made the announcement on Wednesday, June 6, in a press conference. The World bank board will approve the agreement at the end of this month, local Agerpres reported.

“We will set this money aside, and the financing will be available immediately, in maximum 24 hours, in case of disaster,” the World Bank representative said.

Romania has a big infrastructure problem in case of major disasters such as earthquakes, according to the World Bank official. She pointed out that even some buildings that host emergency services, such as the Red Cross, risk to collapse in case of an earthquake.

